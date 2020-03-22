BLUEFIELD — In November 2019, Mitchell Stadium was named the USA Today Best High School Football Stadium by more than 633,000 votes, beating 15 other high school football fields to win the national title; however, local fans still said that the stadium’s restrooms were less than acceptable.
The stadium’s inadequate restrooms are now being stripped out and remodeled with financing from a $170,000 June Shott Foundation grant. City Manager Dane Rideout visited the stadium Friday. Both the lower men’s and women’s restrooms are being remodeled along with the restrooms and concession stand located behind the press box.
“Some of the basic complaints we get at Mitchell Stadium are the bathrooms,” Rideout said.
There have been some remodeling in the past, but the restrooms’ fixtures were not the primary issue.
“We found that it’s all about water pressure for the most part,” Rideout stated.
City employees were working in the lower women’s restroom. All the old fixtures had been removed, and even the old tile floor was gone. Rideout outlined the plans for remodeling.
“And inside here you can see it’s completely gutted. New flooring, new LED lighting, ventilation, brand-new toilets, and stalls,” he said. “They’re maroon, so we’re keeping it our tribal colors with the Bluefield Beavers. Same with the men’s.”
The renovations will include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) restroom stalls. In the men’s restroom, individual urinals are being replaced by a stainless steel trough with privacy dividers; the same fixture is seen at many major sports facilities, Rideout said.
Much of the work is being provided by city employees.
“What is unique is what we’re doing from a cost savings perspective,” Rideout said. “The design for the bathrooms has been done by Brandon Saddler. Brandon is not only our GIS technician and a certified drone pilot, he is also the architect behind both of these bathroom remodels. It’s being done completely in house by our amazing public works team. We have our own electrician as well as our own plumber in house and general laborers. This is all being done internally by the City of Bluefield’s Public Works team.”
Saddler said that when he researched the stadium’s utilities, he found that its water supply was undersized.
“We had a 2-inch meter that was feeding the whole facility, and it was actually necked down to a 1-inch line to feed everything, which is grossly inadequate,” he recalled. “So we’re upgrading the 2-inch to an actual 2-inch line, a 2-inch main water supply trunk for the facility; and we’re adding a second meter to the other side of the lower men’s restroom and we’re going to feed it into the other end of the supply trunk.”
“We’re actually doubling our water volume at the facility, so water volume will no longer be an issue here,” Saddler said.
The extra water pressure will let the restrooms use commercial flush valve toilets.
“They don’t need a large volume of water. They need a small volume of water, but they need it immediately,” Saddler said. “So that’s where we ran into issues. They’re tankless toilets that you see in most commercial bathrooms, and I think they use 1.8 gallons per flush or less, but that’s within a second. It’s not a gravity flush, it’s a pressure flush. You need a very substantial water line coming in.”
Refurbishing the concession stand and restrooms behind the stadium’s press box is another part of the renovations. Like the restrooms, the upper level concession stand’s being gutted. When it is complete, it will have new electrical fixtures and rollup doors matching the ones used in the stadium’s other concession stand.
Rideout said the goal is to finish the renovations before the next Beaver-Graham football game in August.
“It’s clean, fresh, functioning facilities that I think will take care of a lot of those complaints we had in the past,” he stated.
