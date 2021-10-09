BLUEFIELD — Mitchell Stadium came back to life Friday night as high school football fans seized their new opportunity to see one of the nation’s most celebrated football rivalries.
The Beaver-Graham game was originally set for Aug. 27, but it was rescheduled due to concerns about high numbers of COVID-19 cases. While many fans who made plans for the August game couldn’t attend the rescheduled game, many others came to see Bluefield High School and Graham High School players take to the field.
One G-Men fan came all the way from Ohio with his daughter to see Friday night’s game. About 73 years ago, he was among the G-Men that were on the field.
Guy Hefner, 90, played for Graham High School on Sept. 10, 1948. That night, the G-Men battled the Beavers to a tied score.
“It feels wonderful,” Hefner said as he waited for the game to begin. “I can’t believe we were here 73 years ago in 1948, and we didn’t lose. It was 2 to 2.”
Looking across the field, which had not changed much since his day, Hefner guessed that about 8,000 fans attended his 1948 game. That wasn’t bad for the 1940s, he added.
Hefner’s daughter, Carolyn McAllister, joined him in the bleachers with his classmate Gail Harman Williams of Bluefield, Va., who was among the Graham High majorettes performing on the field back in 1948.
“And I dated her in 1949,” Hefner said with a smile. “She was the prettiest girl at Graham High School.”
“Oh, it’s wonderful,” Harman Williams said about being able to attend the game. “I’m a Graham fan for life.”
“She’s my date tonight,” Hefner added. “Hey, the G-Men are going to win tonight. Anything can happen, but I’m rooting for the G-Men.”
Bands played while cheerleaders and majorettes got ready on both sides of the field. Richard and Peggy Osborne of Bluefield, Va. had found good seats for the game.
“About time,” she said when asked how it felt to see the game getting underway. “My grandson (Miles Raley) plays.”
Nearby, Mallie and Amy Giampocaro of Bluefield, Va., were glad to experience the game.
“It feels great,” Amy said. “It just feels good to get out and be part of the community and see our football team.”
On the other side of the field, Beavers fans were getting ready to cheer on their team. Marine veteran Jack Kipfinger of Bluefield, who is a Korean War veteran, stood with the rest of the crowd as the National Anthem was performed. Out on the field his grandson, Tyler Kipfinger, was holding the American flag aloft.
Long lines formed outside the concession stands of people sought out drinks, hotdogs and nachos. Some fans had been worried that the game would be postponed again. While many people were not wearing masks, others were using them and practicing social distancing in the stands.
Shannon “Smoove” Smith of Bluefield quickly summed up how it felt to see the game.
“Excellent,” he said from behind his mask. “Just trying to keep precautions and keep distance.”
