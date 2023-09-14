BLUEFIELD — When the Graham G-Men meet Union Friday night at Mitchell Stadium, spectators in attendance may get a chance to experience the new light and sound system.
The new lighting system is up on one side of the stadium, and city officials say the second half of the stadium lighting could be ready for Friday’s game.
“Those lights will be in play this Friday night for Graham’s game against Union,” City Manager Cecil Marson predicted at Tuesday’s city board meeting.
As for the new sound system, it is already complete.
“The sound is already up,” Marson said. “They had training last week on that. Right now the light teams are out there working.”
Regardless of what happens Friday, Marson said a light and sound show is being planned for the Bluefield High School homecoming contest on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mitchell Stadium.
“We will do the big show for Bluefield High School’s homecoming game,” Marson said.
The new lighting system will have the capability of using different colors as well as flashing lights. For example, when a team enters the stadium at the start of the game its team colors can flood the field and audience while school songs are played over the new sound system.
The lighting system will be able to flood the field and stadium with colors of red, blue green and white.
The new sound system at Mitchell Stadium will more closely resemble those that are found in professional college stadiums.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
