BLUEFIELD — Mitchell Stadium is officially in the final round of voting to win the title of America’s Best High School Football Stadium.
After three rounds of voting athletes, residents and those with ties to the area have shown up and shown out with continuous voting. The final round of voting begins today and ends on November 4, at 2 p.m.
Fans of the stadium have flocked to its bleachers for many years to show their team support. From Bluefield College games to the infamous Beaver vs. Graham game, the stadium stands as a symbol to camaraderie in the two Virginias.
“We are obviously very excited that Mitchell Stadium is a finalist for America’s Best High School Football Stadium. We are proud Mitchell Stadium is getting the recognition it deserves. We urge everyone in the area to vote for Mitchell Stadium and remember that you can vote as many times as you like,” Bluefield, W. Va., City Manager, Dane Rideout said.
Voting for the competition, which takes place on the USA Today website, is unlimited.
For the final round of voting, Mitchell Stadium is going head to head with R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas. This stadium was built in 1916 then reconstructed in 1993.
Voting to determine the grand champion and overall best high school football stadium will last until Monday at 2 p.m. Thus far Mitchell stadium has triumphed over 13 other high school stadiums across America.
Voting can be done on https://usatodayhss.com/2019/vote-americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
