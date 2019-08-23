PRINCETON - A mistrial was declared Friday in the case of a man charged with causing a fatal 2017 crash on Interstate 77 which took the life of a Beckley man.
Nicholas C. Andrepont, currently of Raleigh County, was charged with driving in an impaired state causing death after a crash on Sept. 13, 2017 close near Camp Creek. Andrepont alleged drove a 2011 Jeep Wrangler southbound down the northbound lane of I-77, crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer and then striking a pick-up truck hauling a trailer. Cody Tyler Kincaid, 27, of Beckley died as a result of the crash.
The jury started its deliberations at 11:36 p.m after hearing closing arguments. Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope had asked the jurors if everyone was feeling all right and thought they could deliberate. When the jurors confirmed they were ready, Swope dismissed two alternate jurors.
After deliberating for about an hour, the jury was dismissed for lunch at 12:37 p.m. Swope was informed when the jury returned at 1:45 p.m that one juror had become ill and could not return. Swope said he could not recall the alternate jurors because they could have spoken to other people about the trial.
A new trial date was set in October. Andrepont remains free on bond.
In the state’s closing argument, Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Lynch, told the jury that Andrepont’s injuries and DNA evidence collected from the Jeep showed that he was driving when the crash happened. Kincaid’s injuries were consistent with those a passenger would have suffered.
Andrepont’s attorney, Joe Harvey, said in the defense’s closing argument that DNA evidence found on the driver’s side showed that Kincaid was the driver. No witnesses testified to seeing Andrepont drive the Jeep at any time, and a security video shot at Southern Exposure earlier that evening showed Kincaid getting into the driver’s side when he and Andrepont left the club.
Harvey also told the jury that when the men went to a party after leaving the club, the people there wouldn’t give Kincaid his car keys because they thought he was too drunk; yet the state wanted the jury to believe that these same people would allow Andrepont, who was also highly intoxicated, to drive.
