By John Hacker
CNHI News Service
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The renovation of Carthage’s Route 66 icon, the Boots Court, continues, and people have already started renting rooms after part of the motel was reopened for business this summer.
The “emerald jewel of the route,” called that because of the glowing green neon that traced the roofline of the white stucco motel, is under the ownership of a not-for-profit foundation called the Boots Court Foundation and is getting its third or fourth lease on life, depending on who’s counting.
Kim Bausinger, manager of the Boots Court, said the five rooms in the back building of the motel are renovated and open for renting. Work is progressing on the main building, which holds eight rooms, including the room where legendary movie actor Clark Gable once stayed while traveling Route 66.
“We’ll have the Clark Gable room back,” Bausinger said. “It’ll have some Hollywood glam in it. Where the rooms in the back are the double rooms, and they’re a little bit bigger and have softer colors;. The rooms in the front will have a little bit brighter color scheme.”
The motel was built in 1939 by Arthur Boots at “the Crossroads of America,” as it was billed at the time when the intersection of Central and Garrison in Carthage was also the intersection of routes 66 and 71, two major highways in 1940s America.
They featured covered carports and a radio in every room, a luxury at the time.
Arthur Boots initially built four rooms on the back of a gas station at the location, adding four more rooms when the first group proved successful. He sold the motel not long after building it, and the Neely family added a second building in 1946 with five more rooms.
By the 1990s, the Boots had become dilapidated, and a developer bought it to tear it down and redevelop that corner of Central and Garrison, but public outcry forced him to abandon those plans. The motel became long-term low-income housing.
In 2011, the owner defaulted, and the motel was sold to sisters Debye Harvey and Pricilla Bledsaw at a foreclosure auction.
The sisters had traveled Route 66 in the past and dreamed of owning a motel on the Mother Road. They had some experience in historic preservation and grant-writing, so they began the long process of restoring the Boots to its former glory.
They removed the gabled roof that had been added in the 1970s, restored the bright green neon along the motel’s roofline and restored the neon sign.
that proclaimed “a radio in every room.”
The sisters moved to Carthage and continued the slow work of renovating the rooms until 2021 when they decided to retire, and a group of Carthage residents, under the name C Town LLC, bought the motel and formed the Boots Court Foundation.
The restoration has already had a huge impact on the motel and the landscape around it.
In addition to the Boots Court, the foundation also owns the land between the motel and Olive Street to the south.
Two old homes have been torn down, a brushy area has been cleared, and work is beginning on a former Sinclair gas station on the corner of Garrison and Olive streets to convert that into the offices for the motel and a Carthage Visitors Center.
Bausinger said the rest of the rooms in the motel will be renovated and ready for occupancy before the Maple Leaf Festival in October, and she hopes the visitors center might be ready for use as well.
The temporary offices for the Boots Court are located in the basement of the rear section of the motel, and they will move temporarily to the original front office until the visitors center is ready.
Once that’s completed, the front office area will be converted to provide amenities like coffee and ice for guests, and the offices for checking into the motel will move to the visitors center.
“Contractors are lined up, and big pieces have been ordered for the visitors center,” Bausinger said. “I would love to think the visitors center will be done by Maple Leaf. There will be some outside beautification work to be done there, but structurally there’s not a lot to change. It’s still going to be an open space inside, so it’s pretty much making bathrooms that are ADA-compliant. That’s going to be the biggest thing.”
Boots Court has an important place in the history of one of the most famous roads in the world, Route 66, as one of the few motels from the Mother Road’s heyday still open to travelers. Bausinger, a Carthage native, said that was one of the lessons she had to learn when taking over as manager.
“My thinking was stuck back in the ’80s when my car broke down here and I was mortified that someone would think I was at the Boots because nice girls didn’t go to the Boots,” Bausinger said. “Sometimes you have to get away and change your perspective on things. Personally, I went to Tucumcari, New Mexico, where they have a motel called the Blue Swallow. It was built in 1939, the same year as the Boots. We went out because I was like, I need to know what I’m getting into. I came back with a whole different mindset of what the Boots means to people on Route 66.
“What they’re telling me is when people across the pond are making plans on where they have to stay on their trip and they’re looking at the five motels they have to stay in, the Boots is one of those. I was introduced as an esteemed guest at a Route 66 Association meeting in New Mexico and as a lifelong Carthage resident, I was like, it’s the Boots. You have to get past it.”
The Boots Court Foundation was founded for the explicit purpose of saving the motel, said Bausinger, because of its importance to Carthage.
“There’s a board that has a lot of local business people with ties to the square, with ties to historic preservation, Vision Carthage. People from all of those interests came together and decided they didn’t want someone from out of town to come in and buy it and tear it down.”
Bausinger said being a nonprofit opens the possibility of applying for grants to support the motel. It also emphasizes that while the motel is still expected to support itself, making a profit is not the most important goal.
“You can take the income it produces and turn it back into the community,” Bausinger said. “The first piece of that is going to be the visitors center. Between the ‘Welcome to Carthage’ sign, the old police car, the Boots and the neon, people are already stopping here, so that’s a great place to have it, and it’s right on Route 66.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.