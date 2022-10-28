BLUEFIELD – A Mercer County woman who was reported missing Friday morning has been found deceased.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department was seeking Linda Sue Simpson, 75. Her last known location was her residence on Sandlick Road in the Bluefield area about 9:54 a.m., according to Lt. Steven A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
It was believed that Simpson left her residence on foot towards an unknown location, Sommers said. It was not known where she may have been heading.
Sommers said later Friday that the woman had been found deceased, and that the case was under investigation. Simpson was found about 1:30 p.m. on her property.
Additional details were not immediately available.
