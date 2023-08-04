A Mercer County teenager who was reported missing July 30 has been located, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Tajay Gene Crockett Jr., 14, was last seen on July 30 in the Brushfork area, according to a statement from the AWARE Foundation, Inc.
Chief Deputy A.P Christian said Friday that Crockett had been found and was safe and unharmed. A member of Crockett's family brought him to the sheriff's department Thursday.
