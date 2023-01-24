PRINCETON – A man who was last seen Jan. 20 when he stopped at a bank on Oakvale Road has been found safe, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.
The sheriff's department asked the public Monday for information regarding the whereabouts of Dwayne Anthony Palmer.
Dwayne Anthony Palmer has been located and is safe, investigators said in an announcement posted Tuesday afternoon.
"We would like to thank the WV Fusion Center, ROCIC, and all the other agencies throughout West Virginia and other states that assisted in the investigation," investigators said in the announcement.
