Darla Dale (age 30) was last seen in the Maybeury area of McDowell County, West Virginia on Monday, April 25. If anyone has any information of Dale’s whereabouts please contact Senior Trooper J. B. Fox at the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101 or 304-256-6700.

WELCH — A McDowell County woman who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, a trooper with the West Virginia State Police said Tuesday evening.

Darla Dale, 30, was reported missing after last being seen in the Maybeury area, according to Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.

Dale was found safe Tuesday, according to Senior Trooper K.M. Saddler with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment.

