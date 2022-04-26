WELCH — A McDowell County woman who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, a trooper with the West Virginia State Police said Tuesday evening.
Darla Dale, 30, was reported missing after last being seen in the Maybeury area, according to Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Dale was found safe Tuesday, according to Senior Trooper K.M. Saddler with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment.
