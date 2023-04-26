The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in finding a man who was reported missing.
Paul Matthew Stacy, 38, was last seen on Tuesday, April 25 around 11 a.m., in the War Fork area of Prater going to work. Stacy never showed up for work and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the sheriff's office.
Stacy has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds. He possibly could be driving a 2003 Gold GMC Envoy displaying a VA tag "TNGAL".
Anyone with information concerning the disappearance or the whereabouts of Stacy is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313 immediately.
