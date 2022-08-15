By Olivia Stevens
CNHI News Service
BLUE EARTH, Minn. — The search continues for someone to take over the only veterinary practice in Faribault County after the recent hire backed out even though the business was offered for free.
At 75, veterinarian and business owner Robert Bogan is ready to retire. However, finding the right person to take on the work he does every day at Makotah Vet Clinic in Blue Earth has been no easy task.
“Yes, I planned to be retired before now,” Bogan said. “I still enjoy what I do. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here anymore.”
Bogan announced he was offering up his entire practice last summer to the person who replaced him, including all assets used for the business such as his equipment, truck and even the office cat, Annie.
After a long process of recruitment and interviews, in February, Bogan thought he’d found the right person. Zach Adams, who finished veterinary school the year before, drove from his residency in North Carolina to Blue Earth to meet with Bogan, which was taken as a sign of strong interest in the position.
Out of five applicants, Adams was selected and began a mentorship under Bogan granted as part of the hiring process. However, five months later, the clinic announced on Facebook that the search for a Blue Earth vet was on once again.
According to Amy Schaefer, the community and business development specialist for Blue Earth, Adams left the practice due to a personal issue.
Schaefer, who has taken on outreach about the open position, said this time around she has reached out to contacts who expressed interest before Bogan hired Adams. She said she may get more traction in the fall through contacts at veterinary schools.
“Sometimes people, when they see my posts (on Facebook) or they see the stories, think there’s a catch, but there really is no catch,” Schaefer said. “So I think that was definitely an obstacle for us to get past, people who are like, ‘yeah, right. There’s gotta be something more to it.’ But there’s really not. He needs a successor. We need a vet.”
Bogan has also remained in contact with past applicants, though many of them are still in veterinary school with the possibility of changing their minds after graduation, and he hopes to hire as soon as possible, he said.
“We really feel that the right person’s out there,” Schaefer said. “We’re just not getting the word out far enough. So that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
“We’re having trouble finding recent graduates who want to be in a practice with one or two vets, on-call quite often,” Bogan said. “If you graduate into a small animal practice, at a lot of places they don’t work nights and they don’t work weekends. So that’s certainly better for your social life … It’s hard to find someone who wants to do this.”
High demand for veterinarians has presented an “ongoing challenge” for many years, said Laura Molgaard, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. She said students often have many opportunities to consider when entering the field, which may make it more difficult for rural practices like Bogan’s to gain young applicants.
Bogan said he won’t retire from the business he’s invested almost 50 years into until he finds a replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.