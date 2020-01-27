PRINCETON — A Rural Retreat, Va. woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole this morning for the first-degree murder and decapitation of a Lerona man on Easter Sunday 2018.
Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills told Roena Mills, 43, that she is sentenced to spend the “remainder of her natural life” in prison.
Wills said she is not eligible for parole and the sentence is at the jury recommendation of no mercy.
Before sentencing, Willis denied a defense motion for a new trial, but told Mills she has a right to appeal.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said the sentence is the maximum under West Virginia law.
Mills was charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Bo White, 29, at his Clover Lane house in Lerona.
White’s decapitated body was discovered April 1. His head was later found nearby in a wooded area.
Mills was convicted of the murder by a jury in December 2019.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
