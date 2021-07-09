PRINCETON — A part-time officer who will help identify abandoned structures needing demolition and see to those demolitions was set Thursday to start her first day on the job.
Lori Mills of Bluefield became Mercer County’s new new dilapidated building officer after a brief ceremony at the Mercer County Courthouse, making Thursday her firs day on the job. Mills said that she worked for nine years for the City of Bluefield as as code enforcement officer, and that she has seven certifications in building codes.
“I’ve got 10 years of experience as a building inspector,” she said later. “I’m just happy to get started in this. I’m a lifelong resident of Mercer County and I grew up in Bluewell. With all the years of experience I have in demolition, this will be a perfect fit for me.”
Mill was sworn in during a special Mercer County Commission meeting.
A dilapidated buildings committee including Linda Augustosky of Rock; Chad Bailey; Matt Bragg; Virgil Caldwell; Kenneth Crowe; County Litter Control Officer Josh Parks; and Shawn Vest were also sworn in. One of the new committee’s members, Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting. He will be sworn in at a later date.
“We’ve got a great team for a committee, members who have only the county’s best interests at heart,” Mills said.
“That’s a great crew,” County Commission President Gene Buckner added.
Last March, the county commission approved a dilapidated and abandoned buildings ordinance designed to address the decaying, burned-out and vacated structures found throughout Mercer County. Mills pointed out that local property values can increase when dilapidated structures are demolished.
Abandoned structures can be found across the county.
“For a part-time position, you have a full-time job ahead of you,” County Commissioner Bill Archer told Mills.
“Getting some of this blight down is much needed in our county,” Mills said. “It’s definitely needed on our county. I’m very excited and I’ll definitely hit the ground running.”
The new committee’s members said they wanted to see their communities improve, and tearing down structures that have become eyesores is one way to do that.
“I love where I live,” Augustosky said. “This is one of the most beautiful places in the country, and I’ve been to almost every state. We have to do better and we will.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.