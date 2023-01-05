The federal Omnibus bill for 2023 has millions of dollars earmarked for area projects, including land acquisition for a Mercer County Multipurpose Center, a new County Commission building in McDowell County, a Princeton Multi-Use Community Center and funding for the Princeton Renaissance Theater.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made the announcement Wednesday, releasing details of the $250.9 million coming to West Virginia from the bill.
As a member of the Appropriations Committee and after discussions with the committee and the corresponding federal agencies, Capito was able to secure the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) measures for a variety of West Virginia projects.
The earmarks Capito authored after having consulted and worked with entities and organizations across the state were included in the FY23 federal funding bill that passed on Dec, 22, 2022.
The Mercer County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will see $2 million for land acquisition related to constructing a Mercer County Multipurpose Center.
John O’Neil, EDA Executive Director, said the exact location of the center cannot yet be announced but it will be near Princeton.
“It is an economic development project related to outdoor recreation and travel sports tourism,” he said, with an additional “significant” commercial development component.
O’Neil said part of the money will also cover a portion of project costs.
“it is a big deal,” he said of the project, and he thanked Rep. Carol Miller for her help in securing the funding for the project and Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin for their support in getting the Omnibus bill passed.
“Everybody submits requests for earmarks,” he said, and those requests go to Miller’s staff who vet them and those approved are sent to a congressional committee for further evaluation.
“Once it completed that process, then she gave her personal support” and included it in the budget, he added.
“We appreciate Congresswoman Miller for supporting this and recognizing it as an important project for the district,” O’Neil said, adding that the EDA team and board members also worked on the project.
More information on the project should be coming within the next few months, he said.
Princeton will receive $2.2 million for a Multi-Use Community Center.
The city has been planning the facility for several years and it will be located near the new city hall near Stafford Drive.
The recreation center was slated to have about 25,000 square feet of space and include at least two basketball courts, possibly an indoor soccer field, bounce houses, a place for birthday parties and maybe dining areas.
Funding of $729,000 was included for the Princeton Renaissance Theater (formerly the LaVon Theater) on Mercer Street.
When completed, the facility will have a theater in the location of the original as well as a “black box” small theater upstairs.
Almost $5.5 million is earmarked for the McDowell County Commission facility in Welch.
County Administrator Jennifer Wimmer said the money is for a new building that will house the Commission as well as the magistrate court and probation.
“It will be in the same location of the current facility,” she said. “We will need to tear down three buildings and we are working on getting funding for the demolition. That is our plan, to tear down those buildings and rebuild.”
Wimmer said that, although the buildings may have some historical value, they are too dilapidated to salvage, adding that it is good to keep the facility in downtown Welch.
“We are really excited about it,” she said. “We know it is going to take some time. it is a process, but it will be worth the wait.”
Wimmer said McDowell County will also receive $123,000 for the purchase of two Sheriff’s Dept. Patrol cars.
Concord University will also benefit from the bill.
More than $1 million has been allocated for a new physician assistant degree program.
In the transportation arena, $5 million is earmarked for King Coal Highway and $1.5 million for the Coalfields Expressway.
However, the details of where that money will be spent have not yet been released.
The section of King Coal Highway connecting Bluefield (Rt. 460) to Airport Road is slated to be complete some time this year, but construction of any other sections of the highway in this region has so far not been announced.
When finished, the highway will be part of the I-73 corridor linking Detroit to Myrtle Beach.
The Coalfields Expressway will link I-77/I-64 in Beckley to Rt. 23 Southwest Virginia.
