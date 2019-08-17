BLUEFIELD — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a hefty amount of donations toward Bluefield State College's on-campus housing on Saturday.
"The state is going to commit $500,000 to start this project and another $500,000 in July of 2020," Justice said. "That in itself is going to kickstart matching dollars that you have and all the sudden now here we go."
With the 1969 class being the last class to have on-campus housing, students have had to resort to other places to stay. With on-campus living facilities, Justice, and college officials, are hoping that more students will enroll.
"This will make this institution grow," Justice said. "You've waited too long, that's all there is to it."
"For reasons that we hope and pray will never descend on our campus again, these dormitories were closed, in November of 1968, leaving students stranded in the cold of winter, while still facing the academic challenges of a rigorous course load," Bluefield State College president Robin Capehart said.
According to Dr. John Vernon, a member of the class of 1969, the dormitories located on Bluefield State College were destroyed after a student set off a bomb.
"I was studying in my room on the side of the P.E. building when a student ran up and knocked on our door and told me that a bomb was in the building and all the students needed to assemble by the students center," Vernon said. "The bomb did indeed go off, and with it, a terrible boom and bricks and rocks fell everywhere."
After the bombing of the dorm, the dorms on the college grounds were not offered again. With students forced to live off-campus commuting by car, bike, foot or public transportation were the only options.
"Over the next few weeks, you'll see the surveying that's necessary before dirt begins to fly in October," Capehart said. "Our goal is to have on-campus housing before the fall of 2020."
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.