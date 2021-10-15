WASHINGTON — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has already announced she will be running for reelection next year as redistricting has reduced the state’s number of congressional seats from three to two.
“As a business owner, bison farmer, mother, and grandmother, I understand the challenges West Virginia families face,” she said in a statement Thursday. “I look forward to continuing to work to bring more opportunity, investment, and good-paying jobs to the Mountain State.”
Miller has represented the 3rd District, which has now been expanded into the 1st District and incorporates counties in Southern West Virginia as well as some in Central West Virginia.
The 2nd District includes the northern tier of counties, a smaller geographical region.
But the total population of each district is about equal, with 896,067 in the 1st District and 897,649 in the 2nd District, based on 2020 census data.
West Virginia lost a seat because of the state’s population drop.
The congressional redistricting map has been approved by both the Senate and House and will now go to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.
The two incumbents in the other two current Congressional districts, David McKinley of Wheeling and Alex Mooney of Charlestown, are both Republicans and could end up running against each other for the Republican nomination for the 2nd District seat.
Plans are also in place for redrawn state Senate and House seats with recommendations from the Redistricting Committee.
A 17-district Senate redistricting bill is ready for its third reading in the Senate.
The House has passed a new single-member district system for all 100 delegates, a change required after 2018 legislation, replacing the current 67 districts, often including pieces of counties, which legislators want to minimize.
Under the plan, Mercer County would be broken up into three districts, with one in the Bluefield area, one in the Princeton area and another from Oakvale to Bramwell, according to the proposed map.
Part of the northwestern section of the county, though, would be included with Summers County in a district.
Miller was first elected to Congress in 2018 and reelected in 2020.
She served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2006 to 2017 where she rose to become the first female Majority Whip. In addition to her public service, Miller is active in her community and is a former member of the Women’s Heart Advisory Board, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Marshall University Society of Yeager Scholars, West Virginia Commission for the Arts, and Lily’s Place, as well as many other organizations.
A mother of two and grandmother of six, Miller is married to her husband Matt, and lives in Huntington, where she owns and operates Swann Ridge Bison Farm and manages real estate. Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio and is the daughter of Congressman Samuel L. Devine and Betty Devine.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
