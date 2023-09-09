A West Virginia lawmaker recently traveled to France and Germany to protest a global tax plan supported by the Biden Administration.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., traveled to France and Germany with members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to speak to the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) on the dangers of a global minimum tax and how it would harm the American taxpayer.
Miller, who represents the southern West Virginia region in the Republican-controlled U.S. House, calls the tax plan a “global socialist agenda negotiated by the Biden Administration.”
In a meeting with OECD, the international association coordinating the global tax deal, members of the House Ways and Means Committee argued that countries that attempt to use the OECD global tax deal to capture American tax revenues and harm the domestic job market can expect retaliation and economic consequences, Miller said in a press release issued by her congressional office.
“I am from southern West Virginia, and I am a small business owner and as a business owner, two things that always stand out is we want consistency … for Congress, who is the tax-writing body in the U.S. government, the time to engage with this has long passed because there’s very little chance that these kinds of things are going to pass until things are renegotiated and concerns are addressed,” Miller told the group.
Miller said the deal negotiated by the Biden administration, without consulting Congress, surrenders America’s sovereignty over tax laws, gives foreign competitors like China an economic advantage, and would cause the U.S. to forfeit more than $120 billion of tax revenue over the next decade.
Miller said the Biden administration has no constitutional authority to write U.S. tax laws, and its negotiations at the OECD would allow foreign countries to impose unfair taxes on American workers and make the United States less competitive in the global economy.
She was joined at the OECD meeting by several Republican members of the Ways and Means Committee, including chairman Jason Smith.
