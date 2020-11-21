PRINCETON — The former prosecuting attorney of McDowell County was sworn in Friday as a new assistant prosecuting attorney for Mercer County.
Emily Miller was sworn in Friday morning as an assistant prosecutor by Mark Wills, Chief Circuit Judge of the Ninth Judicial District, according to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran.
In a press release announcing the new staff addition, Cochran said Miller brings a wealth of knowledge and trial experience to her new role in Mercer County. She previously served as McDowell County Prosecutor, City Attorney for Welch, and also served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in McDowell County.
Miller obtained her law degree from WVU College of Law and also obtained her undergraduate degree from WVU.
Cochran said throughout Miller’s legal career, she has cultivated close working relationships with the West Virginia State Police and local law enforcement. He said those skills will be an asset to the citizens of Mercer County.
Miller said she is excited about serving in her new position as an assistant prosecutor and will work hard to obtain justice for the people of Mercer County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.