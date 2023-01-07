The 14th vote on electing a Speaker of the House was scheduled for late Friday night, but Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., made it clear Friday she remained solidly behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.
“As long as Kevin McCarthy is a candidate for Speaker of the House, I am voting for Kevin McCarthy,” she said in an interview with CNN. “We’ve got almost 90 percent of our Conference strongly behind him, this is a democracy, we are not ruled by the few.”
McCarthy was slated to be elected Tuesday, but holdouts in the Republican Party have pushed the number of times the House has held a vote to elect a speaker to the most since before the Civil War.
Miller said the processes in democracy are not always tidy.
“Everybody wants to have a voice, and democracy is a little messy, therefore it may take us a little longer to do what we’re going to do but everyone will have their voice,” she said.
McCarthy has been busy trying to win over holdouts, which numbered 21 on Thursday but the number was cut to only six on Friday when the 13th vote was held. McCarthy remained confident he would win over at least two more for the Friday night vote.
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and new Congressman Wesley Hunt of Texas, both McCarthy supporters, were absent Friday but expected to return Friday night and that will add to McCarthy’s total.
Republicans have the majority in the House, but only by four votes with 218 needed to win. McCarthy had reached 214 on the 13th vote on Friday.
The remaining holdouts Friday afternoon were Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona; Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado; Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida; Rep. Bob Good of Virginia; Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana; and Rep.-elect Eli Crane of Arizona.
McCarthy has negotiated deals to win over the other far-right holdouts, from promising committee assignments to spending limits to changing House rules.
But Miller was ready to move on Tuesday.
“We are a majority, we need to think ahead and move forward,” she said. “We need to stop getting hung up on the small things and start governing for our country.”
Miller said she believes in McCarthy.
“The important thing is Kevin listens and he has always listened,” she said. “I’ve known him for over 4 years and he is a true leader. If a problem occurred, he met it head on, by listening, making a decision, and moving forward. and that is exactly what he has been trying to do here.”
