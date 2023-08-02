U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., says she is opposed to talk of a global tax initiative by the Biden administration.
Miller, who represents West Virginia’s First Congressional District, joined 11 members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday in sending a letter to Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to express her concern for the Biden administration’s global tax minimum negotiations with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
“To be abundantly clear: Congress controls tax policy, not the Biden administration,” Miller said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “The current tax negotiations with the OECD will effectively send American tax dollars to fund global socialist programs, instead of serving our families and funding our military. We will continue to demand Secretary Yellen stops conceding to unelected bureaucrats and undermining Congressional authority.”
“Rep. Miller and I are demanding answers and accountability from Treasury to safeguard our U.S. tax base from the disastrous tax scheme cooked up by Biden officials who, ignoring concerns from Congress, are putting the interests of foreign countries over the American people,” U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan, added.
The letter to Yellen also was signed by U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., U.S Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, and U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio.
The Associated Press reported in 2021 that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development was working with the Biden administration on an international deal on taxing multinational companies.
The earlier AP report said more than 140 countries were taking part in talks convened by the OECD that focus on a global minimum for corporate taxation to deter big companies from shifting their profits to low-tax jurisdictions, and on taxing multinationals that earn substantial revenue in countries where they have no physical presence, such as internet retailing and digital advertising companies.
