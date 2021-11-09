WASHINGTON — Another local lawmaker has introduced a measure aimed at stopping President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said she has joined U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, in co-sponsoring the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act, a measure that seeks to rescind Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal employees and federal contractors.
“Not only are President Biden’s vaccine mandates counterproductive, they’re wrong,” Miller said in a statement Wednesday. “I am vaccinated, because that was my choice. Every American has a choice to make, and Washington Democrats have no right to impose upon that right. Instead of forcing people to conform to their one-size-fits-all policy, we should be encouraging people to consult with their doctors and make the decision they feel is best for themselves and their families.”
Miller said Biden’s vaccine mandates will cause more workers to leave the workplace.
“Particularly as we face a worsening worker shortage, the last thing Americans need are threats of being fired due to overreaching government vaccine mandates,” she said.
“I have been vaccinated. I have been at the forefront of nationwide efforts to educate Americans about the safety and efficacy of our FDA-approved vaccines,” Wenstrup added. “I have even traveled across southern and southwestern Ohio to administer the vaccine to my constituents. Whether or not to receive a vaccine is a decision that should be solely up to a patient and their trusted doctor, and the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate violates the doctor-patient relationship.”
With Democrats controlling the U.S. House of Representatives, Miller's measure has little chance of passage.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Biden’s related vaccine mandate on private employers with 100 or more employees, but the administration is seeking to overturn that federal court ruling and argues that the mandate should remain in place while the case makes its way through the courts.
