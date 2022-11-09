Two incumbent U.S. House of Representative members have been reelected to represent southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Republican Carol Miller won reelection in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. Miller has represented West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District — which was eliminated in redistricting — since 2018.
Republican Morgan Griffith also won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, a district historically referred to as the “Fighting Ninth.”
As of late Tuesday night, Miller had polled 131,098 votes to challengers Lacy Watson and Belinda Fox-Spencer, who earned 56,066 votes and 9,100 votes respectively.
Griffith defeated challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan with 172,637 votes to her 60,274 votes.
Described as a Trump ally, Miller has easily won her general election contests even though she is known to avoid face-to-face meetings with members of the press.
She is a bison farmer and a small business owner, and the daughter of the late U.S. Rep. Samuel Devine of Ohio. She served six terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
“Since becoming the third woman from West Virginia elected to Congress in 2018, Miller has kept a lower profile compared to some of her more outspoken colleagues,” the Associated Press has reported.
“My focus as an elected representative is to hear from my constituents, and to do so where they are,” she said, in an early November AP story. “I’m proud to have hosted or joined over 100 events in just the last 90 days, speaking to business owners, students, parents, seniors, and so many people across our district, state, and country.”
Griffith told the Daily Telegraph in October he expected to see a “red wave” on Nov. 8 as Republicans were poised to possibly dominate the mid-term election.
“The only question is how big a wave,” he said during a stop in Tazewell County for a new business ribbon-cutting. “We are going to get a wave. The question is, is it going to be a wave or a tsunami?”
Griffith previously told the Daily Telegraph that, despite the tremendous size of the 9th District, “I have been amazed by the overwhelming support I have received as I travel throughout the regions. This support has made my job as your U.S. Representative special.”
He also criticized the current administration for not representing the people of the 9th District.
“Unfortunately, the last year under the Biden administration has been anything but ideal for my constituents,” he said. “We are seeing an unprecedented assault on our civil liberties, families are struggling to make ends meet as gas prices and grocery prices rise, and drug abuse continues to be a major problem in our communities.”
The Democrats’ agenda is not about serving people, he said.
Griffith rose to prominence in Virginia politics after serving in the House of Delegates starting in 1994 and was elected the House Majority Leader in 2000, the first time a Republican held that position.
In 2010, Griffith ran against Rep. Rick Boucher for the 9th District Congressional seat.
Boucher had been a popular congressman and had served in that position since 1982, but with the decline of the coal industry and Boucher’s support of the “cap and trade bill,” which many saw as hurting the industry, Griffith won the election with 51.2 percent of the vote.
