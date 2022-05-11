FILE - U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., testifies on the Trump administration's proposed poverty line calculation changes before a subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020. Miller breezed into the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st District race Tuesday, May 10, 2022, as two GOP incumbents battled for the lone remaining seat in the state’s shrinking congressional delegation.