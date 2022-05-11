BLUEFIELD — Incumbent Republican Rep. Carol Miller, who has been serving the 3rd Congressional District, easily won the GOP nod for the new 1st District, with West Virginia now have having only two rather than three Congressional districts.
With about 70 percent of the state’s precincts reporting, Miller was garnering 66 percent of the vote, besting several opponents, including Zane Lawhorn of Mercer County.
Unofficial results at that point showed Miller with 31,293 votes to Lawhorn’s 4,636. Scott Fuller of Kenova had 4,623 votes with James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo picking up 3,615 and Kent Stevens of Milton seeing 3,180.
Miller will oppose Bluefield resident Lacy Watson, who was the only Democrat on the ballot for that seat, this fall.
In Mercer County, Miller picked up 2.122 votes to Lawhorn’s 1,418.
Miller, of Huntington, will start her third term in Congress if she wins the November election.
Miller was elected to what was the 3rd District seat in 2018 and served in the House of Delegates from 2006 to 2018.
