Residents who take certified firearm training and concealed carry courses would be able to receive a tax deduction for the expense if a new bill is passed in Washington.
Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is one of three representatives in the U.S. House to introduce the bill, called the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act.
The act is aimed an incentivizing gun training and safety, and also offers another tax deduction on the purchase of gun safety and storage equipment.
Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, NY, and Congressman Richard Hudson, R-NC, took part in the bill’s introduction.
“I am pleased to join Chairwoman Stefanik and Congressman Hudson on this legislation to promote firearm safety, training, and storage,” Miller said. “Every American has the right to bear arms, and every gun owner should know how to use and store their firearm. Training classes and safe storage practices are important ways to educate gun owners and protect our communities. As legislators, we will continue to advocate for proper firearm usage while defending our constituents’ Second Amendment rights.”
Stefanik said Democrats are pushing a “radical gun control agenda,” and she is “proud to lead the charge in introducing legislation to promote gun training and safety.”
“This bill will empower gun owners by incentivizing them to purchase gun safety and storage equipment as well as training and safety courses,” she said. “Congress should enable all Americans to safely exercise their Second Amendment rights, rather than infringe upon the Constitutional rights of law-abiding American citizens.”
Hudson said the bill does not threaten the rights of responsible gun owners and provides “solutions that prevent school shootings, improve mental health, and save lives.”
“ I’m proud to join Rep. Stefanik and my colleagues in leading the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act that will encourage improved gun safety standards and responsible gun ownership through concealed carry classes,” he said. “Like my STOP II Act, this common sense bill empowers Americans to make a real difference while respecting our Second Amendment.”
Lawrence G. Keane, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) Senior Vice President and General Counsel, said in the bill’s announcement it is a “common sense” move everyone can support.
“We can all agree that firearms that are not in use should be safely stored in a manner that best serves the owner’s needs while ensuring firearms remain inaccessible to those who should not possess them, including unsupervised children, prohibited individuals, and those who might be suffering a mental health crisis,” he said. “This legislation encourages and incentives gun owners to make responsible firearm storage decisions.”
