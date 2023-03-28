Another move to help speed up the process of getting the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) up and running may hit a major obstacle.
Pres. Joe Biden said Monday he would veto the current version of House Resolution (H.R.) 1, called the Lower Energy Costs Act, which would reform the energy permitting process and boost domestic energy production.
Part of H.R. 1 is also specific to West Virginia and this region.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-1st District, W.Va., introduced an amendment to the bill last week that specifically ensures the Mountain Valley Pipeline is completed.
The MVP is a 303-mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline that runs from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va.
Although the MVP was originally slated to be up and running by the end of 2018 and is about 94 percent complete, protests and lawsuits have delayed the project.
For example, a 3.5-mile stretch of the MVP crossing Peters Mountain in Monroe County into Giles County has not been completed because it crosses federal land and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond stopped construction because of lawsuits related to an alleged lack of proper approval by the U.S. Forest Service.
“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is crucial to American energy independence. Numerous natural gas permitting projects are being held up by a left wing, radical court that should have no jurisdiction over our natural gas,” Miller said after introducing the amendment. “My amendment helps complete many America First projects, like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and implements a necessary check on the liberal court who wants to stop energy production. All gas from the Mountain Valley Pipeline will supply domestic energy markets, meaning lower energy prices across the country as supply will dramatically increase.”
But the White House said H.R. 1 the way it is written now would aid pollution and make energy more expensive for consumers.
“This Administration is making unprecedented progress in protecting America’s energy security and reducing energy costs for Americans – in their homes and at the pump. H.R. 1 would do just the opposite, replacing pro-consumer policies with a thinly veiled license to pollute. It would raise costs for American families by repealing household energy rebates and rolling back historic investments to increase access to cost-lowering clean energy technologies,” the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement of administration policy Monday. “Instead of protecting American consumers, it would pad oil and gas company profits – already at record levels – and undercut our public health and environment. The Administration strongly opposes this bill.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said last week she supports H.R. 1 and Miller’s amendment.
“I am very much looped in to what the House is doing on their energy bill,” she said, adding that the amendment could push forward “what I had in my bill and what Sen. (Joe) Manchin (D-W.Va.) had in his bill.”
“That is completion of the MVP pipeline,” she said. “This is absolutely essential. It is the fourth largest pipeline in the entire country.”
Capito said the MVP is essential to West Virginia but “also to our energy security.”
“Other aspects of the larger bill … there is permitting reform in there, there is exploration on federal land and other things,” she said. “We are going to take a look at when they pass it … I applaud them for their efforts and I think this is an issue Americans understand very deeply – energy and energy costs. I am hoping that we can come to a bipartisan agreement (in the Senate) on the permitting side to be able to move that back to the House in a vibrant permitting bill that will actually get our projects done.”
Capito said all of the environmental pre-work on energy and other projects can be done and be done quicker, rather than take seven to 10 years.
“We need to figure out ways to do that,” she said. “I am hoping that is what we get from their bill. Of course, I would go far, like the House is doing, but I am not sure we can get bipartisan support on the entire bill.”
During a podcast on the bill Monday, Miller joined Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and Thomas Karam, CEO of Equitrans Midstream (MVP operator), on the Congressional Western Caucus.
“H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act seeks to increase domestic production, reform the permitting process, reverse Biden’s anti-energy agenda, streamline energy exports, and boost production & processing of domestic critical minerals,” Miller said. “Let me be clear: this is a great bill. My amendment just takes it a step further and ensures the Mountain Valley Pipeline, among other projects get finished which is so important to my constituents and the rest of the United States.”
Miller said radicalism has prevented progress.
“While permitting reform will help speed up the process (building the pipeline), the other challenge we have is the radical, left-wing courts, like the 4th circuit court of appeals, that refuse to acknowledge a successfully permitted project and allow environmental activists to drive up energy costs for our constituents for years and years,” she said. “One of the biggest problems I have with the Biden Administration’s take on permitting reform is that they’re stopping progress in the name of climate change. The reality is, if the United States doesn’t produce energy, someone else will – taking away American jobs and American domestic energy production.”
Miller said the United States produces energy “cleaner, more efficiently, and safer than anywhere else in the world. When we produce energy here, domestic energy costs get lowered and the ability to export energy to our allies increases.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.