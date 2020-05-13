By GREG JORDAN and SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON – A soaring salute over area hospitals Wednesday honored the medical personnel and first responders who are on the front lines against the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
An AW C-130H Hercules aircraft with the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard overflew Princeton Community Hospital, Bluefield Regional Medical Center and Welch Community Hospital Wednesday.
The C-130 left its base in Charleston and circled each hospital along its designated route once before flying on to the next location. An AW C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing, located in Martinsburg will overfly hospitals in northern West Virginia.
“I think it is wonderful what they are doing, recognizing everybody,” Sharon Shockey, a supervisor at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, said as she fought back tears.
“I’m sorry, I get emotional,” she continued. “It’s hard. I haven’t been able to go and see my mom or anything like that. She is sitting in her house, and I’m out on the porch. She lifts the window up and we talk through the windows.”
The flyovers are part of the Department of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve, a nation-wide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. It is intended to lift morale due to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The flyover will serve as training for both 130th AW pilots and pilots of the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and is being conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the West Virginia Air National Guard.
“It is an honor for the West Virginia Air National Guard to couple our vital training to maintain proficiency with providing a morale boost to those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 here in West Virginia and in our surrounding areas,” said Brig. Gen. Christopher “Mookie” Walker, commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard. “Our healthcare workers are invaluable members of our society and deserve all the praise and recognition for what they do every day. It is our hope that by seeing our aircraft in the sky, these men and women will know that they are not in this fight alone and that the West Virginia National Guard is proud to stand alongside them in our state’s response to this pandemic.”
