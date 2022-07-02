BLUEFIELD — Military Family Appreciation Night at Bowen Field has been scheduled for July 15 during the game between the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton Whistle Pigs.
“The event is a way of thanking our service men and women, their families, and to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they have made for our country,” said Marie Blackwell, city ambassador.
The game is open to the public. Entrance to the ballgame is free for all active, retired or military families and will include a meal consisting of hot dogs, chips, dessert and a drink.
Blackwell said that all military personnel planning to attend will need to contact her at 304-888-1718 by July 8 to have their names included on the list of attendees. They should state their name, the number of tickets they will need and their branch of service.
Events scheduled for the evening include the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, and the first pitch thrown out by a local veteran. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The events are scheduled to begin around 6:10 p.m.
Black said Military Family Appreciation Night at Bowen Field has been an event since 2014. The City of Bluefield thanked sponsors Kings Tire, Drive for the Deployed, the Marine Corps League and the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
