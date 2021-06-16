BLUEFIELD — The 2021 Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark is coming July 2 at Bowen Field, the City of Bluefield announced Friday.
Cole Harley-Davidson will be the sponsor of the 2021 Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark. The event will take place Friday July 2, at Bowen Field and is free to all active-duty, retired servicemen and women, veterans, and their immediate family, but reservations are required, according to Marie Blackwell, city ambassador and veteran liaison.
Reservations may be made by calling 304-888-1718, or 304-327-2401, Ext. 2415 and providing name, number of tickets needed, and branch of service by June 26.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners will take on the Pulaski River Turtles at Bowen Field. The game time July 2 is 6:30 p.m. and the opening ceremony will being at 6:10 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Each military family will receive a complimentary ticket to the game and a meal ticket for a hot dog, french fries or chips, soft drink and dessert, Blackwell said.
