BLUEFIELD — The Midway Tunnel in Bluefield will be closed for approximately four weeks beginning Jan. 25 to allow for a sewer repair project inside of the tunnel.
Area residents who travel through the tunnel on a regular basis are being asked to prepare now for a temporary traffic pattern change that is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 25, when the tunnel is closed to traffic.
A sewer line that extends into the tunnel from the Midway community will be repaired, according to Stephen Duffy, engineering manager for the Bluefield Sanitary Board.
"There is a sewer line that is in need of significant repair," Duffy said. "So we are going to literally dig all the way through the tunnel to replace it. We are tentatively saying four weeks, but I'm hopeful that we will absolutely be out of the tunnel within three."
Duffy said detours will be in place once the tunnel is closed. Motorists will be able to reach the Midway away by connecting with Bramwell Road from Brushfork Road. He said motorists also can travel from Wood Street to Hale Street in Bluefield, Va., which connects with the Midway community.
"We understand it is an inconvenience and we are going to do everything we can to expedite the work," Duffy said. "But it is a project that will require that (closing the tunnel) because of the work inside of the tunnel."
Duffy said weather shouldn't impact the sewer repair project.
