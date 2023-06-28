BLUEFIELD — Learning how to examine a baby, learning how ambulances and helicopters transport patients and how rescue squads handle medical emergencies are all part of an academy showing middle schools students the possibilities that a nursing career offers.
The Junior Nursing Academy is spending three days this week giving middle school students from Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell Counties a chance to explore the nursing profession.
Betty Nash, RN, MSN, professor in the Nursing Department and the RN to BSN (Bachelor Science) in Nursing, spoke about the experiences the students were having this week.
“We have middle school students who are interested in a career in nursing,” Nash said. “This is a chance for them to evaluate what type of education you need, what are the roles and responsibilities of a registered nurse, to actually have some hands-on with first aid and CPR. They’ll visit the local emergency room, they’ll talk to people who transport via helicopter as well as ground ambulance, so there’s a lot of chances for them to ask questions and find out what’s needed as well what’s your responsibilities and what’s the role of a registered nurse.”
The students are learning about the education required by the nursing field.
“We talk about education preparation; of course, we have the Associate Degree here at Bluefield State as well as the Bachelor’s Degree and many nurses elect to go on and achieve a Master’s Degree in Nursing where they become a nurse practitioner, nurse anesthetist, so there’s a lot of roles that are available the higher your education,” Nash said.
“Nursing is a really hot career,” she added. “There’s lots of job opportunities for nurses. You have good income, there’s a lot of flexibility, there’s travel nursing, there’s nursing in so many departments and hospitals as well as the community school nurses. There are so many different roles you can have.”
The program continues today and Thursday. Students worked with medical mannequins Tuesday at Dickason Hall on the Bluefield State University campus. In one lesson, the students passed around a lifelike infant mannequin to learn about examining infants.
Bluefield Middle School students Marissa Carter and Taya Bowles said they were getting a lot out of their experiences.
“It’s been interesting. It’s a very entertaining process to watch,” Carter said. “It’s very hands on, which is also great and can help you learn. You learn more when it’s hands on, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot so far. I feel like nurses are underappreciated, and I feel like they should be appreciated more, so I’d like to learn more.”
Bowles said her favorite lesson so far Tuesday was “holding the baby and checking its breathing and everything.”
Sandra Wynn, director of Associate Degree Nursing, is the academy’s coordinator said this year’s Junior Nursing Academy is the fourth one conducted at the university.
“We had to take a year off for Covid, of course, when everything shut down; but we have had four successful academies and we’re excited,” Wynn said. “The first academy we had, those students graduated high school this year and of those, three of them that we know of have either been accepted in nursing programs or are pursuing a degree in nursing. Actually, one of them was accepted into our program here, so we’re real excited. It is working.”
The students are learning that the healthcare field offers many opportunities, Wynn said.
“There’s a demand for all aspects of healthcare, and that’s one thing about this academy,” she stated. “We’re focusing on nursing, but we know that not all students in the program may decide to be a nurse. Some of them may have aspirations to be something else in the medical field, and by all things we show them this week, they have a chance to be exposed to those areas and see that. At the end of this academy, they may decide that they want to do something else. They get a good opportunity to see a good approach to the whole healthcare field.”
Several entities worked together to make the academy possible.
“This is a joint effort between Bluefield State University, WVU Medicine-Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton Rescue Squad and we received grant money from the West Virginia Center for Nursing that enables us to put this on,” Wynn said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
