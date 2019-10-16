Jorge Humberto Martinez-Estrada, 31, and Alvaro Tejeda-Galvan, 47, both of Floyd, Va., were arrested and both charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while not being a U.S. citizen. They are both being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail, Geller said