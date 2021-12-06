BLUEFIELD — Along with a Christmas tree and stockings over the mantlepiece, snow is a big part of what people imagine for the holidays, but this year the odds are against southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia seeing snow on Christmas morning.
The odds for the region having a white Christmas is fairly close to the historic average, Brandon Buckingham, a meteorologist for AccuWeather, told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Those historic odds are usually about one in three. This year, the odds for snow on Christmas morning is about one in four, mainly in the lower valleys.
AccuWeather’s criteria for a “white Christmas” centers around having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday.
A climate pattern well-known for bringing precipitation to the northern tier of the country may tip the scales on which areas get a white Christmas or just a handful of flurries –if that – this year, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
To forecast what kind of weather the different regions of the United States will have a month out from the big day, AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, looked to key patterns that could favor snow in time for the holidays this winter.
La Niña, a phase in which sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-average levels for an extended period of time, was one such pattern that played a major role in drawing the map. The big thing to know about La Niña is that it tends to steer storms northward, cutting the southern portion of the U.S. off from moisture, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
With the La Niña phase in place, areas across the Northwest, upper Plains and interior Northeast will have a higher probability than average of having a white Christmas. However, the same cannot be said for the lower half of the nation.
Weather could be fairly warm during the weeks before Christmas, Buckingham said.
“We do expect a fairly mild stretch in mid-December, more rain than snow,” Buckingham stated. “In the few days leading up to Christmas, we do expect a shot of colder weather.”
Current weather trends for southern West Virginia are more toward chances for rain rather than chances for snow, he stated. This comes to a roughly 25 percent chance for a white Christmas.
This doesn’t mean the region won’t get any snow this winter.
“The odds for a white New Year’s Eve might be higher than the odds for a white Christmas,” Buckingham stated. “It’s kind of a bummer. Even if you’re one of those people who don’t like snow, Christmas is that one day you want to see snow on the ground.”
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. did not have current predictions about weather for Christmas.
“We can’t forecast out to Christmas because we go out only seven days,” said meteorologist Patrick Wilson.
Current winter weather is dry and mild, Wilson stated, adding that some flurries in the upper mountains could be possible.
“I don’t see anything on the immediate horizon about snow way off, but the pattern hasn’t been very supportive of it,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.