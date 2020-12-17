BLUEFIELD — A messy mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow made for difficult travel Wednesday as the first significant winter storm of the season impacted the region.
Additional snowfall was expected overnight, along with the possibility of a refreeze on area roadways, which could make for another difficult commute this morning, Vance Joyner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
Wednesday’s wintry mix arrived five days before the official start of winter and nine days before Christmas. Joyner said it is not unusual for the Bluefield area to experience significant winter storms during the month of December.
The primary problem Wednesday morning and afternoon was sleet and freezing rain, which made for icy road conditions, particularly along untreated secondary roads. Joyner said secondary roads could be icy and snow covered again this morning, so motorists are asked to exercise caution during the morning commute.
“You will get a refreezing effect,” Joyner said of any snow and sleet that may have melted overnight on roadways.
A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region expired late Wednesday night. But a slight chance of snow is still possible today until the noon hour or later.
No additional storms are looming for the region in the short-term forecast. However, there is a chance of rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning for the Bluefield area, Joyner said.
Looking ahead toward the week of Christmas, the long-term forecast is calling for a chance of rain on Wednesday, December 23. However, Joyner said it is still too early to make a call on whether the region will see any frozen precipitation on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
