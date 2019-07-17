PRINCETON — Merchants and artists within the Mercer Street Grassroots District are gearing up for the upcoming Art Walk on Thursday from 5 to 9.
At the quarterly event, guests will be able to walk the street and view the countless pieces of artwork that dot the Grassroots District. Along with viewing the artwork, guests will be able to interact with several other activities taking place.
At the free event, guests can browse galleries such as Holler: Contemporary Appalachian Art Gallery, and an exhibit set up at Starry Eyes Media entitled “An Appalachian Aesop,” by Concord University graduate, Ency. According to a release from Lori McKinney, owner of the Riff Raff Arts Collective, Ency’s work has been present within several events in the area recently.
Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music, giveaways, featured art, refreshments, and more, according to the release. A piece by Promise Sloan, entitled, “I Still Get Those Silly Butterflies,” will also be unveiled. The piece is on the side of the Bronze Look and allows visitors to stop and take pictures with the piece that features two pairs of butterfly wings.
At The RiffRaff, guests can participate in “An Evening with Ian Bode.” Bode, who is based in Charleston, who’s work has been displayed across the country, was named West Virginia Artist of the Year 2018, recently by the West Virginia Living magazine, according to the release.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to visit local businesses, such as The Hatter’s Bookshop, where guests can find a new book to enjoy, and stroll through Associate Photography, and see the photographic works.
Eateries within the Grassroots District will also be open and inviting guests during this time such as the Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro, which offers gluten-free and vegan food, Appalachian Coffee House, and Danny’s Bar.
“Guests are encouraged to come with an open, inquisitive mind, and plan to stroll and explore the diverse tapestry of creativity in the Grassroots District,” McKinney said in the release.
For more information, contact McKinney at 304-320-8833 or at lori@theriffraff.net.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.