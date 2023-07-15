The first airport in Mercer County started with a request by a teenager to his multi-millionaire father in Bramwell.
Charles Wesley “Wes” Freeman was a second-general coal operator and co-owner of Pocahontas Fuel Corporation. He granted every wish of his six children. His oldest child and namesake, C.W. “Sunny” Freeman Jr., owned a Reo car and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle bought by his generous dad. In the heyday of exciting transportation inventions during the 1920s, Sunny’s third wish was for an aeroplane.
Wes Freeman was undeterred by the fact that not enough flat land was available in Bramwell for an airfield. In order to fulfill Sunny’s wish, Freeman recruited two other investors from Bluefield to join in forming the Pocahontas Air Transport Corp. They purchased flat land at the state line in Bluefield, leasing a small portion from Bluefield (Junior) College.
Freeman ordered Sunny’s plane, a Waco-F open cockpit two-seater, from a factory in Dayton, Ohio. He paid $500 extra for a starter, so Sunny would not need to spin the propeller by hand to start it. But who knew how to pilot? Freeman also had that covered. He traveled to Richmond often and liked to hang out at the local airport. There he met a veteran of the Great War, who told the story that he was a flying ace with the Red Baron’s Flying Circus in Germany. Freeman invited the pilot to live with his family in Bramwell in exchange for a job teaching his son to fly, as well as to serve as a pilot for a shuttle service based at the new airfield in Bluefield. Otto Comp followed Wes Freeman to Mercer County, and a new transportation era began. The innovative business venture was ready to take off.
Always seeing ways to expand any business, Wes Freeman set out to create a commercial flying service. Other planes were purchased and flights to and from Charleston, Bristol and Roanoke became normal for Mercer County.
Meanwhile, Sunny was living an exciting life in the air, taking his friends for their first flights in the new plane. His flight pattern took him from Coaldale, across the flat top of Bramwell Hill and down Main Street in Bramwell (low enough to ruffle the maple leaves!), then across Pinnacle and back to the new airfield. Some passengers were scared enough to vow “I’ll never go up again,” but other friends loved it as much as Sunny. Local residents who watched the Waco called it the “The Bluebird.”
When Sunny enrolled in Davidson College, he found a field nearby and flew to school. Otto Comp had taught Sunny to fly by landmarks, so he followed the Yadkin River in North Carolina then north to the mountains of Bluefield on his trips home. “Comp had an uncanny gift of direction. He could study a map one time and knew where he was going,” Sunny later shared.
The commercial business was so successful, Freeman and his partner owners were making plans to move into Asheville and other cities. However, the national financial disaster of 1929 meant that those plans for expansion ended. The transport service continued to operate in existing markets.
Flying classes were still taught to Bluefield College students throughout the 1930s. Teenaged boys could hang out at the field, go up in private planes on occasion, and listen to exciting tales of flying over the Appalachian Mountains.
Otto Comp moved on to Charlotte, N.C., then Greenville, S.C. Sunny went from Davidson to VPI for an engineering degree and became an engineer for the company his grandfather had started in 1885.
Finally, all the planes and hangers were gone—making way for the new Bluefield City Park.
