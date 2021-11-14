BLUEFIELD — With millions of dollars coming into the county in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money, city and county officials are meeting to discuss possible joint projects to get more bang for their bucks for residents.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson told city board members last week he has met with the county and the City of Princeton to talk about working together.
“Peter (Board member Peter Taylor) and I went to the county commission last week and had a sit-down…” he said. “I see about four potential areas we can work together.”
Marson said one is a camera surveillance system the city is looking at, a project that could bring the cameras almost countywide, providing better security.
Another area is infrastructure, like water projects,
“One could be demolition of dilapidated structures across the board,” he said.
A joint fire training center is also something to consider.
“If we can partner, there’s a good opportunity the prices of certain things will go down,” he said. “The county can also petition the state for more funding.”
Marson said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that is scheduled to be signed by Pres. Joe Biden Monday will impact the area as well, with funding in that package for some infrastructure projects.
“That could dip into some of the money we are going to spend,” he said, freeing up money from ARP that can be used on something else.
Marson said they are taking their time and want to spend the money wisely, adding the board will be kept up to speed on what ideas are being discussed and “we will push town halls” for public involvement to solicit feedback from the community.
The city has already given residents a chance to present ideas through a survey and during a “meet and greet” event.
One possible project the city is already studying is the parks, looking at how many, their condition and how they are used, their purpose.
Then the city can come up with a plan related to parks and use of green space and open it up to the community for input.
Marson said decisions about individual parks will not be made until an overall, holistic assessment of all parks and how they can be improved is completed.
“There is also a greater park discussion going on in the county where there is additional funding for parks as well,” he said, and Princeton is looking at its parks. “There is nothing that says we can’t partner on those efforts as well to bring more revenue down here.”
Marson said he is “cautiously optimistic” after the discussions and “we are in a very good spot.”
“We are going to go very methodically to lay all of these huge expenses out,” he said, and the city can make some “serious, life-changing decisions” for the good of the community.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett attended the meeting with Marson and Taylor.
“We talked about potential projects,” he said, and he liked the surveillance cameras. “I think that is a great idea.”
Puckett said the cameras would help with safety and security and provide a greater response time in an emergency.
“A lot of good positives can come out of that,” he said. “It is an allowable expense under the ARP.”
The group also talked about investments, he added, and how to leverage more money from other sources.
“We need to partner and work together for the greater good,” he said. “You’ve got to work together. If we try to do things in silos, we are going to waste more time and effort.”
Puckett said other municipalities in the county that are receiving ARP funding — Bramwell, Athens and Oakvale — may also want to be involved.
Joint projects may help some places more than others but it is all good for the county as a whole, he added.
Bluefield is receiving $4.2 million in ARP funding; Mercer County is getting $11.4 million; Princeton, $2.36 million; Athens, $370,000; Bramwell, $140,000; and Oakvale, $50,000.
Only incorporated towns were earmarked for ARP funding.
Half of the money has either already been received or will be this year with the other half coming next year.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
