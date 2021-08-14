PRINCETON — After being reminded of her rights including the right to a jury trial, a Mercer County woman pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy and wanton endangerment relating to a robbery last January at Strawberry Loop Road area near Princeton.
Amy Dawn Mitchem, 20, of Bluefield, went before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a plea hearing. The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Mitchem last June on charges including first-degree robbery, conspiracy, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A second person, Timothy Tyrone Gibbs, 31, was indicted on the same charges.
The case started on Jan. 14 at Strawberry Loop Road near Princeton when Gibbs was shot. After an investigation, Gibbs arrested in Welch by the U.S. Marshals Service. Gibbs was on federal probation, according to Detective–Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Gibbs told investigators that he was walking from the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Glenwood Park Road. He stated that when he arrived at Strawberry Loop, he was confronted by a male individual who “attempted to rob him and steal his cellphone,” and that he was shot after a fight started and the male “produced a firearm and Gibbs was shot,” Lt. M.T. Hatfield of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said in his report.
A search of Mitchem’s cellphone, which was conducted after a search warrant was obtained, showed that Mitchem and Gibbs had “conspired together” to lure a Bluefield man to Strawberry Loop Road, and “Timothy’s intent was to commit robbery,” Hatfield said. The intended victim thought that he was going to pick up a bag for Mitchem.
The man, who was found with help from the Bluefield Police Department, said he had a Glock 9-mm with him, Hatfield said in the report. When he arrived at his destination, he “heard what sounded like a slide of a semi-automatic pistol and was met by gunfire. He stated that he fell back, quickly checked himself for injuries and was able to return fire.”
Fearing for his life, he fled the scene. Sommers said this man was not charged.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe told Judge Swope during Friday’s hearing that Mitchem told friends on Facebook how she had set up the robbery.
“She was the mastermind of the operation and the codefendant (Gibbs) picked the wrong man to rob,” Wolfe stated.
Wolfe said that Mitchem did not do any of the shooting. Gibbs will be appearing in court for a plea hearing at a later date. He is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Swope reminded Mitchem of her right to a trial by jury and other rights along with the possible sentences she could face before she pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wanton endangerment.
Conspiracy has a possible indeterminate sentence of one to five years in prison. Swope told Mitchem that she could be eligible for parole after one year, and with good behavior could discharge the sentence within two and a half years; however, she could serve the full five years.
Wanton endangerment carries a determinate, or fixed, term of one to five years in prison. If she received five years, she could be eligible for parole in 15 months, Swope said. If she was sentenced to five years for each offense and had a total sentence of 10 years, she could discharge it with good behavior within five years.
Swope ordered that Mitchem, who is pregnant, remain on home confinement, and that she be out of home confinement four to five days before her due date. Swope said he wanted to make sure the child had a safe home to go to and Mitchem’s attorney, Natalie Hager, said that Mitchem was staying with her parents and that they “were fully supportive.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
