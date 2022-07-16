LOGAN — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment are investigating the single-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a Mercer County resident.
Members of the WVSP Logan Detachment responded Thursday to a single-vehicle crash located along WV Route 10 between the communities of Logan and Man, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the WVSP.
Investigation revealed that the operator, Maria Ann Ellis, 26, of Rock was driving south when she exited the left side of the roadway and struck the concrete median barrier, Maddy said. The vehicle then traveled across both southbound lanes of traffic and exited the right side of the roadway before rolling multiple times.
Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene, Maddy said. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.