PRINCETON — Approval of poll workers for a special Nov. 2 election in which Mercer County voters will decide whether to continue a five-year excess levy for Mercer County schools is among the agenda items being considered Aug. 27 by the Mercer County Commission.
The county commission posted a notice Friday about a special meeting scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the county commission courtroom. County Clerk Verlin Moye said the current five-year excess levy expires on June 30, 2020.
Based on county property tax assessments, the amount of money the excess levy raises “always goes up” based on increased assessments, Moye said.
For example, the annual approximate amount of excess levy funds for “upgrading and improving the instruction program of the Mercer County School District” by employing and retaining teachers not provided in the state’s funding formula was $2.7 million in the current excess levy. That excess levy was passed on Nov. 4, 2014. The new excess levy would increase this amount to $3.1 million.
“It would run for five years and the voters decide to oppose or deny it through the referendum,” Moye said.
The special election on Nov. 2 will run basically the same way other elections are operated, but paper ballots will be used instead of electronic voting booths since the election will have only one question, Moye stated. County residents who are not registered to vote have until Oct. 15 to register if they want to cast a ballot during the special election.
Early voting for the special election will begin Oct. 18 and continue until Oct. 30. The early polling places will remain the same as they were in other elections with two exceptions. Voters who used the Ashworth Baptist Church in Athens will go to the Covenant Baptist Church at the Wyndale Subdivision, Moye said. In Bluewell, the polls will be transferred from near Lynn’s Drive-In along Route 52 to Four Seasons Answering Service.
The early polls at the Bluefield Auditorium along Stadium Drive will be used for the November special election. Bluefield College, which is leasing the auditorium, will continue to let Mercer County voters used the facility, Moye stated, adding that the college’s president, Dr. David Olive, was “very gracious, very understanding, and very responsive about letting us continue using that location.”
