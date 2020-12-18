BLUEFIELD — Two local COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources raised Mercer County’s total number of pandemic deaths to 50.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that two male patients, both of them 76 years old, had passed away in Mercer County.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, confirmed that with the two deaths reported Thursday, a total of 50 county residents had died as a result of the virus.
“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, West Virginia DHHR cabinet secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”
Statewide, another 32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.
The DHHR reported Thursday that West Virginia has had a total of 1,353,347 confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with a total of 68,485 cases and 1,071 deaths.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available today at the Mercer County Health Department from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. The testing will be a drive through at the health department’s parking lot at 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield.
In McDowell County, health department officials confirmed 15 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 810 with 11 being active. The 15 new cases listed Thursday were attributed to community spread.
“Currently, 10 of our active cases are hospitalized with none of those being on a ventilator,” according to a statement from the health department..
The McDowell County Health Department was working to identify all contacts to these cases.
“Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” health officials said.
Across the state line in Virginia, a new COVID-19 death was reported in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. This new death brought the county’s total number of virus deaths to nine.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
