CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two more deaths for Mercer County on Sunday, bringing the county to 119.
The deaths were two males, one 84 years old and the other 74 years old. “It’s important to remember that every number on our dashboard represents a person,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said via release. “We remember those we have lost as we continue to fight this pandemic.”
Along with the now 119 deaths Mercer has seen from the coronavirus pandemic, the county now has had a total of 4,293 cases confirmed within its borders. McDowell and Monroe counties had totaled 1,388 and 983 cases respectively, according to the DHHR.
With vaccination efforts ramping up throughout the nation, Mercer health officials reported last week that approximately 15,000 people, roughly 20 percent of the county’s population, had receive at least their first dose of the vaccine.
McDowell and Monroe had administered 5.893 and 5,795 doses respectively, according to the DHHR, which typically lags behind county health departments own records.
Statewide, West Virginia has seen 135,468 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began around one year ago, with 2,530 deaths from the virus during that time frame. The DHHR reported that 389,904 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, with 244,567 of those people being now fully vaccinated. Residents of the Mountain State can sign up to receive the vaccine online at vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
