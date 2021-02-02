BLUEFIELD — For the first time in weeks, the number of active coronavirus cases in Mercer County has fallen below a thousand.
As of Monday morning, the Mercer County Health Department was reporting 823 active COVID-19 cases, a continuation of a downward trend that began late last month. At one point in January, the county’s number of active virus cases was as high as 1,700.
In recent days, the health department also has been reporting fewer new coronavirus cases. There were six new virus cases confirmed by the health department Monday, along with four probable cases.
Despite the downward trend in new virus cases locally, health officials are worried that the number could spike again if any of the new virus variants reach the region. Two of particular concern are the United Kingdom and South Africa mutations, which are more contagious and potentially more deadly than the normal coronavirus strain. The U.K. mutation has been found in Virginia, and the South African strain has been confirmed in South Carolina.
Mercer County’s COVID-19 death toll stood Monday at 91. Those deaths to date included 24 residents of the Princeton Health Care Center, nine residents of the Maples Health Care Center, nine residents of the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and six residents of the Stonerise Princeton (Princeton Center).
That means 48 of the deaths to date in Mercer County are associated with nursing homes. Another 43 of the virus deaths to date are not associated with nursing homes.
Statewide, 424 new virus cases were reported Monday in West Virginia along with four deaths. The Mountain State has reported 2,028 deaths to date associated with COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The only new virus-related death reported Monday for the region was in Tazewell County, Va. where the county’s pandemic death toll to date climbed to 33, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Residents are being vaccinated whenever shipments arrive, but Mercer County health officials stress that receiving the first shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and then the follow-up booster does not mean it’s safe to stop wearing masks, stop social distancing or stop frequently washing hands.
ew vaccination clinics were announced Monday
Today Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in all 55 counties throughout the state Feb. 3-6 through Operation Save Our Wisdom.
This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.
Many clinics are listed as full as they are using existing waitlists. However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.
People with questions about getting an appointment or needing help to preregister can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 to get help with pre-registration. The info line is available from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday in Monroe County from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road in Union. The clinic is by appointment only and the existing waitlist will be utilized, state officials said.
On Friday, there will be a vaccination clinic in Mercer County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center at 704 Maple Street in Princeton. This clinic will administer second doses for individuals who were vaccinated on Jan. 4, 11 and 14 by the Mercer County Health Department. The clinic, which is full, is by appointment only and the existing waitlist will be utilized.
Stacey Hicks, CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad and a member of the Mercer County Board of Health, asked people with questions about the clinic not to call the rescue squad. Calling the rescue squad ties up emergency lines; instead, they should use the state’s COVID information line.
“The health department will be calling them with their appointment,” Hicks said.
Hicks stated that 448 people received their second doses last Friday, Jan. 29, at the Karen Preservati Center. Another 740 people received their first vaccinations on Saturday, Jan. 30.
A vaccination clinic will be held Friday in McDowell County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart on 171 Plaza Drive in Kimball. The clinic, which is now full, is by appointment only and the full existing waitlist will be utilized.
Due to possible inclement weather this week, people should check the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and social media for any changes or delays.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.