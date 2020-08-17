PRINCETON — As Mercer County saw 12 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 239, West Virginia passed 8,500 cases across the state on Sunday.
The 10 a.m. update on the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website saw 12 more cases added to Mercer County’s total, bringing the county to 239. Of those, DHHR listed only 38 had recovered and 184 were still active.
The county’s case demographics continued to show the elderly, age 70 and higher, as the largest population contracting the virus, accounting for a bit more than 25 percent of Mercer’s total cases. Princeton Health Care Center’s outbreak has been a large contributor to the state’s dramatic rise in cases over recent weeks, as the nursing home has continued to see new cases and most of the county’s 18 deaths related to the coronavirus.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday for Mercer County.
The McDowell County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bring the county to a total of 71 cases. The new case was a result of community transmission, the health department said, and brought the county to 30 active cases. Three of McDowell’s active cases were currently hospitalized, although none required a ventilator as of Sunday.
Monroe County reported no new cases, keeping its total case count at 20 with no active cases being reported.
Statewide, West Virginia’s total case count according to DHHR passed the 8,500 threshold on Sunday, for a total of 8,564 cases. That figure includes both confirmed and probable cases within the Mountain State, which were 8,393 and 171 respectively. No new deaths were reported Sunday, keeping the state’s death toll at 160.
West Virginia’s new incidence report, the new metric being used to determine what school activities can be held within specific counties, showed no change at the 10 a.m. DHHR update. Mercer and McDowell counties remained in the yellow, meaning they were in a state of “increased community transmission.”
The yellow color designation still allows athletic and extra-curricular activities, as well as in person learning, but there are limitations and measures in place to slow the spread of the virus.
These measures include making face coverings mandatory for grade 3 and above students in “settings where social distancing is limited,” keeping students in core groups as much as possible, and “increased hand washing and hygiene protocols,” according to the chart located on the Department of Education’s website.
Monroe County was still green on Sunday, which indicated no increased regulation of school or sports activities.
In Virginia, Tazewell County added one new case to its total, for a total of 131 cases. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported on Sunday.
Giles reported three new cases within its borders, totaling 32 cases of COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) showed no new hospitalizations or deaths in Giles.
Wythe County’s numbers remained steady Sunday, staying at 125 total cases, 3 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Both Buchanan and Bland counties added another case to their total, 85 and 31 respectively. Buchanan has had 1 death and 4 hospitalizations, while Bland has had no deaths and only one hospitalization so far.
Statewide, Virginia’s death toll saw no increase on Sunday, staying at 2,381. Virginia has reported 106,687 cases according to VDH, which includes both probable and confirmed cases.
