BLUEFIELD — Mercer County stayed yellow on the West Virginia School Reentry Metrics map following the Saturday update released by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE).
The Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page released a statement on Saturday advising that all elementary school students will attend all five days during the upcoming school week; middle and high school students will follow a 50 percent attendance schedule that can be viewed at the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page.
Additionally, the WVDE School Reentry Metrics map changed to reflect Monroe County's yellow status and McDowell County's green status, a category downgrade for both counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.