PRINCETON — No decision was made on masks in Mercer County schools Tuesday night as the school board tabled a decision until its Aug. 24 meeting.
New Superi-ntendent Edward Toman made a recommendation to the board to follow CDC guidelines, which were changed recently to recommend all students and staff in schools wear masks.
“I had a recommendation,” he said, adding he wanted to follow the safest course. “I own it. I will deal with it. I tried to do what is best.”
But school board member Jacinda Santon Smith she is concerned about the CDC guidelines being too ‘open-ended” about masks “or anything else.”
“I think we have to have specific guidelines,” she said, adding that the COVID situation may change with a spike in cases in the county now.
By the time school starts for students on Sept,. 7, “it could be worse or it could be better,” she said.
Board member Jim Bailey said he was not comfortable making a decision at this time.
“I am not prepared to make a decision tonight,” he said. “It is an emotional issue for me. I want to do the safest thing.”
He said the school system had no choice last year. “We suffered for a year.”
Bailey made the motion to table the decision until Aug. 24 and it passed unanimously.
Toman said more information and guidelines may be received during the next weeks.
Mercer County and counties all around the state have seen an increase in the number of the COVID Delta variant cases, which impact children more than any other variant.
Students 12 and over can be vaccinated.
The board’s action came after dozens of parents protested outside carrying signs, including those that read, “Unmask our kids,” then came inside where the board meets at the technical center with a standing-room-only turnout.
Several speakers produced research that said masks were ineffective, and all said the decision should be up to parents and mask wearing interferes with learning and emotional well-being. Others said COVID has little impact on kids and the vast majority of those who may get it have few if any symptoms.
Parent Nancy Broyles said there is no law to wear a mask.
“In this country we have rights,” she said, including being able to “breathe freely” and enjoy a quality of life.
“Masks don’t work,” she said, adding that a virus is so small it goes through the mask and it is unhealthy to wear masks and breathe in carbon dioxide for so long a time.
Broyles said she is a long-time volunteer for the school system and always does what she is asked to do, but was not asked about this.
“We parents are the experts in everything child,” she said. “Why haven’t you asked us?”
Alex Bailey told the board wearing a mask should be the parent’s decision, not the school system’s.
“You work for us,” he said, “not the other way around.”
Bailey said when school starts if a mask mandate is in place, his son will attend school but “he will not put a mask on no matter what.”
Two students also spoke.
Jessie Bowling, a 7th-grader at Princeton Middle School, said she became ill last year wearing a mask.
“I got sick and puked in my mask,” she said. “I don’t like them.”
Bowling said some students have breathing problems and she has seen faces “break out in a rash” from the mask.
Audrey Henderson, a senior at Princeton High School, said she found it “difficult to wear a mask all day” and she had anxiety attacks.
“I found it very hard to breathe,” she said, adding that it was tough on her mentally to pay attention in class and keep up with her work.
“We just want to have a choice. We shouldn’t be forced to do it.”
The West Virginia Department of Education up to this point has given each locality the discretion to make that decision, saying “any mask requirements are at the discretion of county boards of education working in collaboration with their local health departments.”
