BLUEFIELD — Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., along with Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Tuesday morning, joined National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Jim Bridenstine and NASA Astronaut Loral O’Hara in hosting a virtual conversation with female students from elementary schools in the Mercer County School District.
Capito opened the virtual event by highlighting the importance of women in STEM and West Virginia’s history with NASA.
“West Virginia has a long history in NASA,” Capito said. “We have Katherine Johnson, who was one of the first mathematicians from Greenbrier County that climbed to the highest levels in NASA to make sure that our Astronauts would be safe. We have Homer Hickam, who is an author from southern West Virginia, close to where you are, who was an engineer for NASA for many, many years.”
“What a neat opportunity for all of the young women in Mercer County to be able to hear and speak to a female NASA Astronaut? I just think it is so cool,” Miller said. “All you third through fifth grade girls, thank you for participating today. I hope you understand what a unique opportunity you have to be able to learn what it is like to visit our next frontier and how one will live in zero gravity. Our district, which covers most of southern West Virginia, has a true novelty history with NASA.”
The virtual event highlighted the importance of encouraging more girls in STEM fields, as well as NASA’s Artemis program, which is the first of several steps to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.
“People say, ‘Why did you call the program Artemis?’ 50 years ago, the program was named after a Greek god, Apollo. Apollo was the name of the program in the 1960s and 1970s,” Bridestine said. “Well, it just so happens that in Greek mythology Apollo had a twin sister, and her name was Artemis and she was the goddess of the moon. So now when we go back to the moon, we get to go with all of America and when we go with all of America, we go under the name of Apollo’s twin sister, Artemis. I think this is an amazing story, it shows how an amazing country, the United States of America, has the ability to change over the last 50 years and we continue to move forward in impressive ways.”
The Artemis Program aims not only to land an American woman on the moon, but to further their mission to Mars.
“We are going to learn how to live and work on he moon for long periods of time and then we are going to take all of that knowledge to Mars,” Bridestine said. “For the first time in human history, we are going to go to Mars.”
Additionally, students from 14 Mercer County elementary schools had the chance to ask questions about STEM and what it’s like to be an astronaut.
Loral O’Hara is a NASA Astronaut and a member of the NASA Astronaut class of 2017. She told the students listening that she told her parents that she wanted to be an astronaut when she was eight years old.
“I don’t really remember this, but I do remember that I always loved exploring,” O’Hara said. “Believe it or not, math was never one of my strongest subjects. My favorite subjects were English, science and art. Math just always came a little bit harder for me. I always thought that I had to work a little bit harder than the other students to get the same grades, but I really loved airplanes and so I wanted to study them. I studied Aerospace Engineering in college even though I knew it might be hard because of the math and it was, but I loved what I was doing so it didn’t matter.”
O’Hara told the students attending the event how important it is to have passion, a goal and work toward the future you want for yourself.
“If you’re passionate about something and you have a goal it makes sloughing through those tough times even easier because there will be tough times no matter what you’re doing,” O’Hara said. “If you don’t have a goal and you don’t know what you’re doing yet, that is totally okay. But, you have to pick something, make a decision and pick something and start working towards it and just keep trying new things because you never know where it is going to take you.”
O’Hara’s NASA Astronaut class consists of 13 people, 11 Americans and two Canadians from all different backgrounds.
“We come from all different kinds of backgrounds. We are engineers, geologists, pilots, Navy Seals and doctors and my point is that there is no one right path that is the right path,” O’Hara said. “We are a much stronger team because we have all of these different backgrounds and different people. Bringing all of those differences together we can learn from each other and become a stronger team because of it.”
Senator Capito has advocated for more female involvement in STEM fields, whether it’s through her Girls Rise Up program or other legislative efforts.
“Inspiring the next generation of West Virginians, especially our young women, is very important to me. Today’s virtual event with NASA and Congresswoman Miller gave young girls in Mercer County the chance to learn more about the importance of STEM and how young girls like them can help achieve new goals in this field. Within the past few days, NASA collected a sample from an asteroid and discovered water molecules on the Moon. These are the kinds of discoveries that can inspire the next generation of astronauts and engineers. Whether it’s a career in STEM or becoming the first woman on Mars, or helping us put her there, I can’t wait to see all of the wonderful things these Mercer County students will accomplish in the years to come,” Senator Capito said in a press release after the event.
“It was an honor to join with Senator Capito to inspire young girls in Southern West Virginia to learn about America’s space program and explore futures in STEM careers,” Congresswoman Miller said after the event. “As a mother and grandmother, I know first-hand how important it is to give girls the tools and courage they need to follow their dreams. Thank you to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his partnership in continuing West Virginia’s space legacy, from Katherine Johnson to Homer Hickam, and now to our future generations as we work to put a man and woman on the Moon by 2024. I’d also like extend a special thank you Astronaut O’Hara for participating today and serving as an example of what all girls can do if we stick to our goals.”
“Inspiring the next generation of explorers, the Artemis Generation, through STEM education ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery. As NASA continues to further progress with the Artemis program, we envision having students from West Virginia join us in our journey. From supplier support for our Orion and Space Launch System programs to the Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility, which contributes to the safety and success of NASA’s highest-profile missions, to award winning student robotics teams, West Virginia already is playing a role in America’s Moon to Mars exploration plans. Senator Capito and Representative Miller have strengthened STEM education opportunities for students in the state, especially young women, and NASA is grateful for their leadership,” NASA Administrator Bridenstine said in a press release.
