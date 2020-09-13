BLUEFIELD — Despite Mercer County’s 16 case increase in COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, the county remained yellow on the School Re-entry Metrics map, according to the West Virginia Department of Education’s 5 p.m. update.
Each Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Education examined COVID-19 data for each county to determine color classifications that effect in-person instruction, extracurricular activities and face covering requirements in schools.
“For the panel’s review, data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, was captured and thoroughly analyzed,” according to the department’s update; this data was then used to update the School Re-entry Metrics map.
“Counties that are yellow will continue in-person instruction,” the department’s update stated.
Mercer County did not have in-person instruction for the first week of school. Under the yellow category, schools may reopen in the county for students to return in-person.
“ALL Elementary School students will attend 5 days a week (7:15-1:00),” Mercer County Public Schools announced in a Facebook update Saturday evening.
The Facebook update included that students in middle school and high school will attend “50%...every other day,” meaning students with last names A through K will attend school in person Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while students with last names L through Z will attend in person on Tuesday and Thursday.
The entire update, including bus schedules, an explanation of remote learning for days students are not in person and scheduled starting and ending times can be found on the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page.
Mercer County’s 16 case increase brought the virus count to 373, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The DHHR also reported Monroe County’s virus total rose by one case to 143, while the McDowell County stayed steady at 84 cases.
State totals across West Virginia rose as well on Saturday with 12,521 virus cases reported and 265 total deaths.
In Virginia, virus numbers did not have a large increase, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website; Giles and Buchanan counties both reported two new cases each, bringing their totals to 67 and 109 respectively.
Bland County saw a three case increase, bringing their total to 64 cases.
Tazewell County reported the largest increase in local Virginia counties; the total rose from 226 to 230, a four case increase.
Wythe County totals remained steady at 203.
The state health website in Virginia reported 132,940 cases across the state, as well as 2,722 deaths.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in any local counties.
— Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
