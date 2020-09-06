PRINCETON — With 13 new cases reported in Mercer County, for a total of 344, Mercer remained in the orange category on the state County Alert System, meaning school will not begin on time, according to the county school system.
As the county’s incidence rate rose past an average of 13, Mercer County stayed in the orange category for the final Saturday night update to the County Alert System. Anything above an average of 10 is classified as orange, and Mercer is one of seven counties in the state in the orange category.
A Saturday update to the state’s guidelines specified that counties in the orange category will begin their school years in remote learning mode.
Sporting events, as well as any large gatherings, are canceled according to the state Department of Education’s guidelines. The Princeton Tigers and Bluefield Beavers played their first game on Friday night, but further games will have to be canceled or rescheduled depending on how Mercer County’s numbers rise or fall. School teams will still be allowed to practice, however.
The Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page also posted a schedule and list for parents to use to pick up devices so schoolchildren can participate in virtual learning. That post can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Mercer-County-Public-Schools-WV-177348219331482.
Elsewhere in the Mountain State, Monroe County returned to orange after the Springfield Center nursing home outbreak sent it into the red category in late August. Monroe reported five more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but no new deaths related to COVID-19, holding steady at five deaths total. The county is now under the same state restrictions as Mercer, which has seen 24 deaths related to the pandemic.
McDowell County also reported two more cases on Saturday, according to the McDowell County Health Department, raising their numbers to 82 total. No COVID-19 deaths have yet been reported from McDowell.
Cases spiked around the entire state as well as West Virginia’s numbers soared to 11,289, meaning 252 new COVID-19 cases were reported within 24 hours. Thankfully, no new deaths were reported anywhere in the state despite all the new cases. So far, however, 243 Mountaineers have been lost to the coronavirus. With Monroe returning to the orange category, Monongalia County in the north has become the sole red county on the state’s County Alert System.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources’s totals for counties and the state include both probable and confirmed numbers.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
