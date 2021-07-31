MATOAKA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information concerning a woman who was recently reported missing by her family.
A missing person report was filed July 24 for Nicole Paige Averill, 32, of Odd. According to the report filed at the sheriff’s department, Averill is “transient by nature,” and is known to visit Lashmeet, Matoaka and Princeton.
Averill is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, according to the report.
Averill’s family had not seen her for approximately four weeks, and messages from Averill’s friends state that they have not seen as well. The family did not suspect foul play, and she is known to have a substance abuse problem, according to the report.
Anyone with information about Averill’s whereabouts can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
